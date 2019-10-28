The day Amy Mihaljevic disappeared

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- It's been 30 years since the abduction and murder of Amy Mihaljevic in Bay Village.

The last time the 10-year-old girl was seen alive was on Oct. 27, 1989 at the Bay Village Square Shopping Center.

Earlier that morning, Amy told her mother she would be home late because she was auditioning for the fifth-grade choir, then she hopped on her bicycle and went to Bay Middle School. Just after 2 p.m., she walked down Wolf Road to the shopping center, where two witnesses said a man approached her, put his hand on her shoulder and walked her through the parking lot.

Margaret Mihaljevic received a call from Amy at about 3:30 p.m. and assumed her daughter was at home. She didn't realize Amy was missing until she returned to the house about two hours later.

Margaret called friends and neighbors, and retraced Amy's route to school. That's when she found Amy's bike still locked on the rack. The bright, friendly girl, who loved horses was gone, setting off a frantic, months-long search

A jogger found her body on Feb. 8, 1990 in a field Ruggles Township in rural Ashland County, which is about 50 miles away. In the same field, authorities also found a homemade curtain and a blanket that were used while transporting the body. In 2016, testing revealed hairs on the curtain matched the Mihaljevics' dog. Investigators said they believe the originated where the homicide occurred.

Amy was dressed in the same clothes she was wearing the day she was taken. The FBI said she was stabbed and suffered head trauma.

Investigators later learned Amy received a phone call before she was abducted. The caller lured her to the shopping center by promising to take her to shop for a gift for her mother, who recently received a promotion at work.

The fifth grader had three items with her the day of her abduction that were never recovered: a turquoise horse earring, black ankle boats and a black leather binder.

Anyone with information on the murder of Amy Mihaljevic should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Bay Village Police Department at 440-871-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

