Sunny and 60s Monday; highs in the 40s by the end of the week

Mother Nature is going to spoil us Monday.

We'll see lots of sunshine with temps in the 60s.

Big changes coming… 40s back in the forecast. Find those winter jackets!

Here is a futurecast map of upper-level winds and temperature contours according to one of our computer models that meteorologists use to speculate on medium and long-range weather forecasts.

We’re starting to see some consistency (somewhat of a consensus?) that a lobe of colder air will arrive by the first of November. The maps are telling the weather story!

Here is our 8-day forecast:

