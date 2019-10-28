× Silver Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Indiana girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

NEW HAVEN, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Indiana girl who is missing and believed to be in extreme danger.

Leila Veney was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in New Haven, which is about 133 northeast of Indianapolis.

Police believe she is in “extreme danger.” Leila is described as being four feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. She has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and a purple unicorn shirt with black tiger leggings and black boots.

She may be with Leon Veney, 34. Veney is described as being 6’9″ tall and weighing 245 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is thought to be driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with New Jersey license plate C82LRH.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.