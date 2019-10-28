Russo Brothers movie filming in Cleveland Heights this week

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – Filming for a movie directed by Anthony and Joe Russo will begin in Cleveland this week.

“Cherry,” based on the New York Times bestseller by the same name, focuses on an Army medic struggling with PTSD and opioid addiction.

It’s the first movie directed by the Russo brothers since their six-year run with Marvel.

“We were drawn to ‘Cherry’ given our personal experience from Cleveland, as well as the important need to share stories like these. As Cleveland natives ourselves, it means a lot to us to be able to film in our hometown,” the two said previously in a press release.

Tuesday, the movie crew will be shooting scenes in the Coventry commercial area.

Filming will take place on Lancashire Road and on Coventry near Hampshire.

Streets will be blocked for the day, so plan ahead.

Residents should be able to get in and out of their homes, according to the City of Cleveland Heights.

