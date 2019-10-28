RTA K-9 to receive productive vest from 10-year-old boy’s fund

CLEVELAND– The K-9 officer with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will receive a new, custom-designed productive vest thanks to a special 10-year-old boy.

Brady Snakovsky, of Strongsville, wanted to help police K-9s so he started Brady’s K-9 Fund last year. So far, he’s raising money for vests for more than 130 police K-9s across the country.

K-9 Kubo and his handler, Officer Dennis Harmon, will get the vest during an event Tuesday morning.

Brady’s K-9 Fund said the vests are valued at $1,500. According to the RTA, the vest was donated by MMI Textiles in Westlake and manufactured by Line of Defense in Canada.

