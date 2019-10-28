Richmond Heights police warn residents after coyote sighting

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Richmond Heights Police Department is warning residents after coyotes were spotted in a yard.

The department posted photos of the animals on Geraldine Road Monday morning while reminding people to watch small pets.

Coyotes can be found in all of Ohio’s 88 counties. They are mostly active at night and their mating season falls between January and March, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR recommends removing trash and pet food from the lawn, and cleaning around the grill. Residents should also keep a close eye on small dogs and cats.

More information from ODNR here