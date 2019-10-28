Recipe: LeeAnn Miller’s cheddar bacon dip

Posted 12:07 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:24AM, October 28, 2019

Looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer for your next get together?  LeeAnn Miller shared her delicious cheddar bacon dip recipe that is easy to make today on FOX 8 News Extra with Stefani Schaefer.

 

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

5 green onions

thinly sliced 4 tomatoes

chopped 1 green pepper

chopped 16 oz taco sauce 2 cups cheddar cheese

shredded 1 lb sliced bacon cooked (sometimes I use 2 lb bacon) *tip: I love to use Walnut Creek Cheese Pepper Bacon for extra flavor)

Instructions: In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and sour cream.

Spread on a 12 inch glass plate. Stay about a ½ inch away from the edges of the dish.

Combine onions, tomatoes, and green peppers.

Drain. Sprinkle over the cream cheese layer. Pour taco sauce over the vegetables. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese, starting around the outside edge and working toward the center so the taco sauce doesn’t run over the edge. Refrigerate. Just before serving sprinkle with bacon. Serve with chips.

