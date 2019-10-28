Protest of Cleveland Rising Summit canceled as minority leaders announce inclusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A planned protest outside an economic summit in downtown Cleveland was canceled after minority leaders demanded inclusion and won.

Members of the Black Contractors Association and Cleveland Clergy Coalition held a joint news conference to announce there will now be minority inclusion during the Cleveland Rising Summit. Organized by Destination Cleveland, its mission is to set goals for greater Cleveland’s economic future.

"We're talking about equity for the black community, equity for the minority community starts at the top. We want to sit down when the drawings are rendered and not just be a part of building the building, we want to be part of the development teams," said Norm Edwards, BCA president.

“This represents those things that people talk a lot about. This represents equality, this represents lifting people out of poverty," said Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley.

The summit will be held from Tuesday through Thursday at downtown's Public Auditorium and a diverse group of about 1,000 people are expected to attend.