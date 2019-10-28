× Police investigate missing woman case as possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of Police is trying to figure out what happened to a woman who was reported missing by her mother.

According to information in a missing person report, Domonique Smith, 29, was believed to be kidnapped and in

“severe danger.”

According to the report, the woman’s mother, Marnitta Green, was shown text messages by her daughter’s girlfriend that showed her unconscious with a rope tied around her body and neck.

Green said the threatening texts came from her daughter’s cell phone. In one of them, an unknown man and woman claimed to have her daughter and said she was “in danger.”

Green also told police she received text messages about her daughter.

Smith was last seen at an apartment on Garfield Road in East Cleveland Sunday afternoon, the report said.

Green told police her daughter has been diagnosed with ADHD, depression and bipolar disorder and was not taking her medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.