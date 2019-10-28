× Odell Beckham Jr. delivers goat hair cleats to Tom Brady after Browns’ loss to the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts – Even Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a fan of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The Browns lost their third straight game with a visit to Gillette Stadium Sunday.

But OBJ still wanted to celebrate Brady.

He gave him cleats made out of goat hair.

According to CBS Boston, the two exchanged jerseys in 2016.

It’s obvious the admiration is a two-way street.

Brady waited outside the Browns locker room with his son after the game, according to reporter Michael Giardi.

Pretty cool scene postgame. Long after both locker rooms were emptied, Tom Brady and his son, Ben, waited outside the #Browns locker room to meet Odell Beckham Jr. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 28, 2019

The Browns face the Broncos at Mile High stadium in Denver next Sunday.