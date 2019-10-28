× October 28, 2019 Road Trip: Haunted Northeast Ohio

Variety Theatre **Closed to the Public**

11817 Lorain Rd., Cleveland 44111

For more information on the restoration of Variety Theatre log on to: http://westowncdc.org/variety_theatre.aspx

AND, for details on haunted tours at Variety Theatre log on to: http://hauntedcleveland.net/

Cleveland Grays Armory Museum

1234 Bolivar Rd., Cleveland 44115

Public Tours: First Wednesday of the Month, 12p-4p

For more information on public tours of Cleveland Grays Armory Museum log on to: https://graysarmory.com/

AND, for details on haunted tours at Grays Armory log on to: http://hauntedcleveland.net/

Ohio State Reformatory

100 Reformatory Rd., Mansfield 44905

Ohio State Reformatory offers tours throughout the year including guided, self-guided, History Meets Hollywood & more!! For ALL tours, haunted and otherwise, log on to https://www.mrps.org/

Chippewa Rogues Hollow Nature Preserve

17500 Galehouse Rd, Doylestown, OH 44230

The Chidester Mill Museum is open Sundays only June – September. The park itself is open year round (closed at night). Also each October, the Historical Society hosts “Walk in the Hollow.” For tickets and more information visit: www.chippewarogueshollow.org

The Perkins Stone Mansion

550 Copley Rd, Akron, OH 44320

Self-guided tours 1-4p Wednesday-Saturday. Guided tours are also offered. Registered required. For more information: www.summithistory.org/tour-information

To get in touch with Psychic Medium & Angel Reader Laura Lyn visit her website. www.angelreader.net

Fairport Harbor Lighthouse

129 2nd street, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077

For more information about the lighthouse and museum, visit: http://fairportharborlighthouse.org/

AND, for more information on haunted tours, visit: http://hauntedcleveland.net/

Lake County History Center

415 Riverside Drive, Painesville, OH 44077

For more information about the Lake County History Center, visit: http://lakehistorycenter.org/

AND, for more information on the Haunted Housewives, visit: http://www.hauntedhousewives.com/

The Historic Village of Zoar

The Zoar Store & Visitor’s Center

198 Main St

Zoar, Ohio 44697

330.874.3011

www.historiczoarvillage.com

The Historic Village of Zoar is open April through October .. But follow them on Facebook or check out their website for events all year long.

And if you gather 10 or more people- they will do a ghost hunt anytime! Just call them to make a reservation!

Haunted Cleveland Tours

Ghost Tours- Cleveland Flats and across Northeast Ohio

Tours are hosted by Psychic Sonya Horstman

Call Sonya: 440 775-1217 (no text)

www.HauntedClevelandTours.com

The Maritime Museum of Sandusky

Haunted Sandusky Walking Tour- The presentation version of our popular Haunted Sandusky Bay Walks; this program covers paranormal happenings, murders, and mysteries centered around downtown Sandusky.

125 Meigs Street

Sandusky, OH 44870

419.624.0274

www.sanduskymaritime.org

Historic Sandusky County Jail

622 Croghan Street

Fremont, OH 43420

For upcoming tour dates and information call 1.800.255.8070

Or visit: www.sanduskycounty.org/visit/attractions/dungeon-tour

To learn more about paranormal activity in Ohio visit: www.bandedspirits.com