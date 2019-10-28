× North Canton bus driver charged with sending obscene videos to student

NORTH CANTON, Ohio – North Canton police arrested 41-year-old Robert Hohman Friday.

According to a press release, Hohman turned himself in on a warrant.

He’s charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to court records, Hohman sent explicit snapchat videos to a 17-year-old North Canton City Schools student.

Police say he is employed at North Canton City Schools as a bus driver and monitor.

His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday in Stark County Court.