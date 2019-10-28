North Canton bus driver charged with sending obscene videos to student
NORTH CANTON, Ohio – North Canton police arrested 41-year-old Robert Hohman Friday.
According to a press release, Hohman turned himself in on a warrant.
He’s charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
According to court records, Hohman sent explicit snapchat videos to a 17-year-old North Canton City Schools student.
Police say he is employed at North Canton City Schools as a bus driver and monitor.
His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday in Stark County Court.