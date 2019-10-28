Man wanted for murdering sister arrested in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The man authorities have been searching for since last week for allegedly killing his sister was arrested Monday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Antonio Swanson, 32, was tracked down to a home on Crestwood Ave. near East 100th St.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Cleveland police searched homes in the area and arrested Swanson without incident.

Swanson was wanted for murdering his 26-year-old sister, Willnita Hill, last Wednesday in the area of East 109th St. and Mount Carmel Rd.

FOX 8 News spoke with Willnita's mother on Sunday. Renita Hill said she was told Willnita's boyfriend was the intended target at first.

Willnita leaves behind three young children.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

