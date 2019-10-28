× Magic of Lights pre-sale tickets available now!

Middleburg Heights, OH – FunGuys Events announced today that Northeast Ohio’s largest holiday light show, Magic of Lights, is set to return for its second year at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Over 70,000 guests and 17,000 vehicles attended Magic of Lights in its inaugural year at the fairgrounds last year. Guests were wowed with over one million holiday lights stretched across a one-mile plus pathway, including fan-favorite light displays such as the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas and other holiday characters.

Returning this year is the Jolly Holiday Village, which is open November 27 – January 1 (excluding Dec. 6 – 9) and will feature Santa Photos, Bumble Cars, S’mores Roasting, Santa Letter Station, Sled Dogs and other special events. “Once again we are looking forward to sharing the Magic Of Lights holiday experience with North East Ohio’s family, friends and children.” Comments Grant Reeves, CEO for FunGuys Events, Co producers of the Magic Of Lights. “This year Santa will once again be in the center of all the Jolly Holiday Village fun for pictures, those special present requests and more for all to enjoy!”

Magic of Lights is excited to introduce the all-new s’ELFie Tunnel, which will allow guests to capture magical memories inside a walk-through synchronized light tunnel.

The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds has provided the opportunity for Magic of Lights to further develop its dazzling holiday program. In its third year in Northeast Ohio, Magic of Lights has been able to expand the event by increasing the amount of static and animated light displays, improving traffic flow and enhancing the overall holiday experience for all to enjoy.

Candyce Traci, PR/Media Ambassador for the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds states “We are incredibly proud to welcome back Magic of Lights for its 2nd year at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. With our venue known for hosting some of the Northeast Ohio’s premier family events, this is a natural fit for all that the fairgrounds have to offer as to affordability and accessibility no matter where you live in Northeast Ohio. The Magic of Lights Event will delight attendees of all ages and create memories for a lifetime! We love also that the event gives back to the community via proceeds raised.”

Giving back to the community is an integral part of Magic of Lights. In 2018, Magic of Lights donated more than $10,000 in cash, product and clothing to both charitable benefactors: The Lebron James Family Foundation and Cuyahoga Farm Bureau Scholarship Program. This year, Thursday Nights will be Coats 4 Kids Night, where guests can donate a coat and receive a $5 discount off the gate price, and a portion of proceeds from all Santa Photos in the Jolly Holiday Village will go directly to Coats 4 Kids.

Magic of Lights opens November 27 and will run every day through January 4 from 5:30pm-10:00pm. Ticket are officially on sale beginning Monday, October 14 and can be purchased online.

About Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds: The Cuyahoga County Fair is a home of family entertainment. They host a vast variation of celebrations ranging from agriculture to thrill shows, and the latest addition of the largest holiday light attraction that Northeast Ohio has to offer, Magic of Lights.

About FunGuys Events: A division of FunGuys LLC, based in Ohio, whose principals include Ken Hudgens, Tim Murray, Eric Cole, and Grant Reeves. Hudgens, Murray and Cole each have decades of experience at Live Nation® and Feld Entertainment® as top executives in the Motor Sports divisions, with Reeves as the owner, producer and promoter of DockDogs®, Upbeat K9® and other internationally touring entertainment properties for more than 20 years.