Law enforcement in Ashland searching for man who is possibly armed

ASHLAND, Ohio – State and local authorities are searching a section of Orange Road in Ashland.

They received a report Monday morning that possibly two men dressed in black, carrying a weapon, walked into a wooded area.

One man was located but he did not have a weapon, an official said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be searching by plane.

A drone is also being used to check a wooded area for another man, said Ashland Chief Deputy Carl Richert.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe, so we are checking this out,” Richert said.

He added that Ashland police and sheriff’s deputies have set up a perimeter.