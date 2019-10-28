Fox Recipe Box: White Cheddar & Turkey Mac n Cheese with Cornbread Crumble

CLEVELAND, Oh — Looking for different recipe ideas for your Thanksgiving meal? Look no further than the wineries of the Grand River Valley. The annual Turkey Trot offers guests Thanksgiving themed appetizers along with wine pairings. Cindy Lindberg from Grand River Cellars Winery explains how it works to Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer and also shares her recipe for the dish Grand River Cellars is serving at the popular event.

Turkey Trot Menu:

-Debonne Vineyards-Mashed Potato Parfait

-Ferrante Winery & Ristorante-Turkey Meatball with a Cabernet, Cranberry Blueberry Chutney.

-Grand River Cellars Winery –White Cheddar & Turkey Mac n Cheese with a bacon/cornbread crumble

-Laurello Vineyards-Cheddar & cream cheese ball rolled in bacon, nuts & chives

-St. Joseph Vineyards-Caramel apple cheese cake trifle

Cost is $5 per person at each winery

Price includes wine samples, hearty appetizers, and recipes.

Bring a canned food item to each winery and receive $1 off each admission.

White Cheddar Mac n Cheese

Ingredients

1 lb medium shells

4 T butter

4 T flour

5 cups whole milk

Salt & pepper

1 1/3 lb white Vermont cheese, shredded

3/4 lb white American cheese, shredded

Directions