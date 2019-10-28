Fox Recipe Box: White Cheddar & Turkey Mac n Cheese with Cornbread Crumble

CLEVELAND, Oh — Looking for different recipe ideas for your Thanksgiving meal? Look no further than the wineries of the Grand River Valley. The annual Turkey Trot offers guests Thanksgiving themed appetizers along with wine pairings. Cindy Lindberg from Grand River Cellars Winery explains how it works to Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer and also shares her recipe for the dish Grand River Cellars is serving at the popular event.
Turkey Trot Menu:
-Debonne Vineyards-Mashed Potato Parfait
-Ferrante Winery & Ristorante-Turkey Meatball with a Cabernet, Cranberry Blueberry Chutney.
-Grand River Cellars Winery –White Cheddar & Turkey Mac n Cheese with a bacon/cornbread crumble
-Laurello Vineyards-Cheddar & cream cheese ball rolled in bacon, nuts & chives
-St. Joseph Vineyards-Caramel apple cheese cake trifle
Cost is $5 per person at each winery
Price includes wine samples, hearty appetizers, and recipes.
Bring a canned food item to each winery and receive $1 off each admission.
White Cheddar Mac n Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 lb medium shells
- 4 T butter
- 4 T flour
- 5 cups whole milk
- Salt & pepper
- 1 1/3 lb white Vermont cheese, shredded
- 3/4 lb white American cheese, shredded
Directions
- Cook macaroni in a large pot of salted water until al dente.
- Meanwhile, melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour, cook for 1 minute to eliminate the raw flour taste, then reduce heat to medium-low.
- Slowly pour in your milk, whisking continuously to make sure the mixture is smooth. Simmer slowly until mixture begins to thicken. Season with salt and pepper.
- Turn heat to low. Add cheeses, one handful at a time, whisking until cheeses are fully melted and incorporated before adding the next handful.
- Drain pasta and stir into sauce. If mixture is too thick after adding pasta, add more milk, 2 T at a time, until desired consistency is reached. Mixture will continue to thicken as it stands and cools.Cheddar-Cornbread StuffingPairs perfectly with Grand River Cellars Cabernet Franc Rose or Grand River Cellars Pinot Grigio9 slices of bacon
1 large onion, chopped
1 red or green pepper, chopped
1 package (16 oz.) cornbread stuffing mix
6 oz. sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded
2/3 cup chopped fresh parsley
2 jalapenos, seeded and chopped
2 tsp. dried thyme
2 ½ cups chicken broth
½ cup margarine, meltedIn large skillet over medium high heat cook bacon until crisp, drain. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the skillet; set over medium high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 minutes. Stir in chopped pepper; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat. Coarsely chop bacon. In a large bowl combine stuffing mix, cheese, parsley, jalapenos and thyme with reserved onion mixture and bacon. Whisk broth with butter; stir into combined mixture until moistened. Assemble stuffing and fill turkey just before roasting.