× Former Sherwin-Williams chairman and CEO Jack Breen passes away at age 85

CLEVELAND– Former chairman and CEO of Sherwin-Williams Jack Breen passed away on Monday at the age of 85, the company announced in a news release.

Breen joined Sherwin-Williams in 1979 and retired in 1999. During that time, the company saw 21 consecutive years of improved earnings.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Sherwin-Williams family worldwide, we extend our deepest condolences to Jack’s wife, Mary Jane, and the Breen family. Jack was a tremendous leader and well respected across the organization, as well as by customers, shareholders and community leaders,” said John G. Morikis, Sherwin-Williams chairman and chief executive officer.

“Jack is credited with saving the company from the many difficult financial challenges he inherited after being named only the seventh CEO in Sherwin-Williams history. He was instrumental in returning the Company back to its roots of providing unmatched products and services to customers.”

Breen and his wife donated millions of dollars, including $5 million to University Hospitals. Ursuline College named its nursing school and St. Ignatius High School named its performing arts center in their honor.