Father says firefighter son who died after stopping to help car crash victims will always be a hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The father of an off-duty Columbia Township firefighter electrocuted responding to a crash plans to create a scholarship in memory of his son.

"Going to be donated for someone who wants to go to the fire academy and can’t afford it," said Gary Wilson, an officer in Olmsted Township. "So we’re going to start a scholarship in Brett's name because that’s what he would have wanted."

Brett Wilson, 23, was killed trying to render aid following a one-vehicle crash where a driver struck a utility pole. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on Sprague west of State Route 252.

Monday, Wilson was surrounded with support by fellow officers from both Olmsted Township and Olmsted Falls Police at the crash site.

Wilson says his son heard the crash and raced to help from home across the street along with his girlfriend ,who is a nurse.

"It was so dark that night. When I got here you couldn’t see the lines across the roadway and it appeared he had jumped a ditch and went to go help the car on the other side of the street and he stepped in a charged puddle or he got hit by one of the lines," explained Wilson.

State patrol believes alcohol may have played a role in the crash. They say both men in the crashed vehicle got out shortly after impact and came into contact with downed power lines. The passenger of the vehicle, Brent Reszler, 27, was killed.

"The vehicle was traveling eastbound here on Sprague, failed to maintain reasonable control," said Lt. Alan Dunbar.

The lieutenant says the driver of the vehicle and the woman who tried to help at the scene were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

"He died doing what he loved to do," said Wilson. "Nobody could have stopped him from trying to help those folks; that’s just who he was. He was a hero and always will be a hero."

Wilson says he thanks the community for their support. Donations from the GoFundMe fundraiser will be used to create the scholarship in his son's memory.

Read more, here.

39.142189 -84.398881