Delightful Tuesday, big weather changes ahead

A gorgeous Monday will be followed by a delightful Tuesday, with temperatures well above average for this time of the year. We hit 68° which is 10 above “normal”. Expect another day like it on Tuesday.

A cold front begins to encroach on northwest Ohio Tuesday and is a slow-mover. Appreciable precip not expected until later Wednesday into Halloween. Most of this rain starts Wednesday evening and continues into Thursday afternoon.

Climatologically speaking, November sports the greatest monthly temperature drop. Normal highs go from 57° on the first of the month, down to 44° by the 30th! Average snowfall is 4.3″ for November. Many times, lake effect snow rears its ugly head for the first time. Stay tuned!

