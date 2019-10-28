Country singer Ned LeDoux’s 2-year-old daughter dies in ‘tragic choking accident’

KANSAS — Country singer Ned LeDoux and his family are mourning the loss of their two-year-old daughter, Haven.

The heartbreaking news was posted on the singer’s Facebook fan page on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home. The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time.”

The family celebrated Haven’s second birthday in September, according to an Instagram post. LeDoux, 42, posted a photo of the adorable little girl and wrote, “Turned the big #2 today! Happy to be home for this special day. What a character this one 😋”

According to LeDoux’s website, he released his first full-length album, Sagebrush, in 2017.