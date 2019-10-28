Conneaut prepares to honor soldier killed in training exercise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONNEAUT, Ohio-- Flags and ribbons line Main Street in Conneaut as the community prepares to welcome home the body of 22-year-old Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker.

Sgt. Walker was one of three soldiers who died in a training accident in Georgia last week.

His body will return home to Northeast Ohio in a procession Tuesday night. People plan to line the streets to honor him.

“The alert came from the school to honor Sgt. Walker and that the students would line the streets tomorrow night at 10 p.m. The school would even honor that by allowing the kids to start late the next day so they can be a part of that,” said Jennifer Maki, resident.

The procession will follow Route 90 to Route 7 and then east on Main Street to the Marcy Funeral Home.

“I’ve deployed three times into combat. When I heard where he was, I was like OK he’s in a safe spot. To have that happen, it’s a complete shock,” said Ted Maki, a tech sergeant with the United States Air Force.

Sgt. Walker graduated Conneaut High School in 2016 and immediately enlisted in the Army. He recently got married.