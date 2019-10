Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Raquel Jones as one of Cleveland's Own.

Raquel is the co-coordinator of the Back Door Ministry at St. Malachi Parish in Cleveland.

The ministry provides food to anyone who comes to the window between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. 365 days a year.

