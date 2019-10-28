Cities keep watch on rainy forecast as trick or treat nears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio-- Halloween is just around the corner, but as trick-or-treaters plan their outfits and evening, they'll need to keep projected wet weather in mind.

Most municipalities we spoke with are planning to keep their events as scheduled on Thursday, but a few said they will asses the situation as we get closer to the haunted holiday.

“There’s a good chance will start out near 60 the morning of Halloween, and then fall through the 50s heavy rain. Winds of up to 30 to 35 mph and then the temperatures will start to fall throughout the evening,” said FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol.

He and the rest of our weather team are tracking a system that could bring an outside chance of storms along with the rain.

“This is a large-scale system impacting like 15 states.”

“I was told as mayor you should never mess with Halloween," said Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen.

But Jensen recalled two times in the past he's had to move their planned event while in office.

“One was for the hurricane and then the other time was for a football game,” he said referring to Hurricane Sandy in 2012. “This won’t be nearly to the extent of that system, but that was a system that a lot of municipalities shut down trick-or-treating because it was right around that time."

Jensen plans to keep an eye on the weather and if there is a danger to children and his community, move it to Saturday most likely at a slightly earlier time.

"I’d rather apologize to a community for being overly cautious than taking a chance that our children could be in danger.”

Sabol said a rain date is not a bad idea for other municipalities to keep in the back of their mind.

“I know there’s a lot of logistics involved that, but I think keep it as an option.”

Our meteorologist said the big question is whether the storm will move fast enough through to give us a dry evening.