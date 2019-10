× Browns trade Genard Avery to Eagles for draft pick

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns traded defensive end Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick, the team announced on Monday.

Avery was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. As a rookie he made five started, and logged 39 tackles and 4.5 sacks. This year, he’s been active for two games as a reserve.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

