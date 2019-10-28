AT&T holding multiple hiring events in Northeast Ohio this week

Posted 8:42 am, October 28, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio – AT&T is holding multiple hiring events across Ohio this week to fill 50 key job openings.

The company says it is looking to hire permanent full-time and part-time positions ahead of the holiday season.

Here is a list of the events being held on Tuesday, October 29:

AKRON/CANTON
AT&T Retail Store
3890 Medina Rd.
Fairlawn
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CLEVELAND AREA
AT&T Retail Store
26620 Lorain Rd
North Olmsted
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

AT&T Retail Store
28101 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmore
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN AREA
AT&T Retail Store
7125 South Tiffany Blvd.
Poland
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.