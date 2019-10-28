AT&T holding multiple hiring events in Northeast Ohio this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio – AT&T is holding multiple hiring events across Ohio this week to fill 50 key job openings.

The company says it is looking to hire permanent full-time and part-time positions ahead of the holiday season.

Here is a list of the events being held on Tuesday, October 29:

AKRON/CANTON

AT&T Retail Store

3890 Medina Rd.

Fairlawn

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CLEVELAND AREA

AT&T Retail Store

26620 Lorain Rd

North Olmsted

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

AT&T Retail Store

28101 Chagrin Blvd.

Woodmore

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN AREA

AT&T Retail Store

7125 South Tiffany Blvd.

Poland

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information here.