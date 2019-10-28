AT&T holding multiple hiring events in Northeast Ohio this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio – AT&T is holding multiple hiring events across Ohio this week to fill 50 key job openings.
The company says it is looking to hire permanent full-time and part-time positions ahead of the holiday season.
Here is a list of the events being held on Tuesday, October 29:
AKRON/CANTON
AT&T Retail Store
3890 Medina Rd.
Fairlawn
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CLEVELAND AREA
AT&T Retail Store
26620 Lorain Rd
North Olmsted
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
AT&T Retail Store
28101 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmore
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN AREA
AT&T Retail Store
7125 South Tiffany Blvd.
Poland
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.