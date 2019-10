AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a 25 year-old man.

According to the M.E.’s office, around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, the victim was inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Romig Road when he was shot.

According to a press release, the victim died at the hospital.

He has not been identified.

Police are searching for suspects.