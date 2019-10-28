22-year-old Conneaut soldier killed in training exercise will be laid to rest this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONNEAUT, Ohio - 22-year-old Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker will be laid to rest in Ohio this week.

He and two other soldiers were killed October 20, at Fort Stewart, when their armored vehicle fell from a bridge and landed upside down in water.

Walker had served in the Army since 2016.

Walker will return to Cleveland Tuesday and will be brought to Marcy Funeral Home In Conneaut at approximately 10 p.m.

He'll be escorted byt the Ohio Patriot Guard Riders.

The procession will be on Route 90 to Route 7, and then east on Main St. to the Marcy Funeral Home.

They're asking people to line the streets around 10 p.m.

According to his obituary, Sgt. Walker graduated from Conneaut High School in 2016.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, November 1 at New Leaf United Methodist Church, and also on Saturday from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Feed Our Vets, 433 Center St., Ashtabula, OH, 44004, or directly at http://www.feedourvets.org, please specify “Walker Family Ashtabula County Ohio” in remarks.

More information here.