‘We need closure’: Woman shot and killed by her own brother, mother begs suspect to turn himself in

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police and US Marshals are searching for a man wanted in his sister's murder.

Willnita Hill's mother now speaking out about her daughter and the fear she and her family are facing.

There are no words to describe a mother's loss.

"I can't believe that this is true. I'm just numb. I'm speechless," said Renita Hill.

On October 23, the 26-year-old was shot and killed on E 109th and Mt. Caramel Rd.

"She was a girl who had a heart of gold. Just would give and give and give. Just she just gave to the wrong ones," Renita said.

On Friday, the US Marshal Service put out a wanted alert for her brother, Antonio Leshawn Swanson.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Cleveland Police naming him in her murder.

Renita said he is Willnita's half-brother on her father's side.

US Marshals said Swanson is believed to be hiding in the Buckeye-Shaker area. He is said to have a noticeable limp and is considered armed and dangerous.

"He's mentally ill. He's sick. He's been sick, you know. But you'd of never thought that he would've hurt her. I never thought that he'd kill her," said Renita.

She said she was told Willnita's boyfriend was the intended target at first.

"They were arguing about a car. All this was over a car," she recalled.

She fears what he could do next.

"I'm afraid. When I walk out my door, I'm nervous, I'm nervous for my kids. I have two smaller kids and I'm nervous for them. Just turn yourself in. Please. We need closure," saod Renita.

Willnita leaves behind three children under the ages 3, 4, and 5.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.