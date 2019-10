DES MOINES, Iowa — A 56-year-old woman was killed during an explosion at a gender reveal party.

According to KCCI, it happened at a home in rural Knoxville around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said it appears a piece of debris from the explosion used for the announcement hit her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

No other details are available at this time.