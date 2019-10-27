Woman facing child abuse charges after she allegedly starved her three special needs children

According to WRAL, Savannah Lewis was taken into custody on Friday and is now facing two counts of felony child abuse. Investigators said two of her children, who are 13 and 15 years old, were so malnourished they had to be hospitalized. Sources told the TV outlet that they both weighed under 48 pounds. Another child, who is 10 years old, did not need to be admitted.

Deputies were originally called out to the home after getting an anonymous tip about possible drug activity. When they arrived, they found the children living in deplorable conditions.

“”It’s heartbreaking that anybody would live like this,” he said. “And you can tell that they were in need of help,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said in an interview.

He said it’s the worst case of child abuse he has ever seen during his career.