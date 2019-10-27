Two dead after coming into contact with downed power lines following car crash in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that led to two deaths due to what they are calling an accidental electrocution.

According to a press release from the highway patrol, at around 2:55 a.m. Sunday, the highway patrol received a call of an injury crash on Sprague Road, west of State Route 252.

A 31-year-old man from Columbia Station was driving a Pontiac G5 eastbound on Sprague. A 27-year-old man, also from Columbia Station, was a passenger in the car.

The Pontiac went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. That impact broke the pole in half and caused power lines to fall onto the road.

Both men got out of the car and started to walk northbound across the roadway. The highway patrol said they came into contact with the downed power lines.

A 23-year-old man from Olmsted Falls and a 24-year-old woman from Cleveland were nearby and heard the crash. Both went to offer their assistance and both also came into contact with the downed power lines, the highway patrol said.

The 27-year-old passenger from the Pontiac, and the 23-year-old man who stopped to help died as a result of injuries sustained by coming into contact with the downed power lines.

The driver of the Pontiac and the woman who stopped to help were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said alcohol is suspected in the crash.

The investigation continues.