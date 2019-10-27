Sunny skies expected for Monday, temps could reach the mid 60s

CLEVELAND — This morning, winds were gusting to near 50 mph. Those along the lake gusted beyond that!

Finally the winds relax this evening. There is some clearing taking place from west to east right around sundown.

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky and relatively calm winds. Temperatures could dip into the upper 30s in a few backyards. Patchy fog is possible in our southeastern communities.

Mother Nature spoils us tomorrow, sunshine galore and temperatures topping in the mid 60s. Enjoy!

Big changes coming… 40s back in the forecast. Find those winter jackets!

Here is our 8-day forecast…

Looking ahead over the next 2-3 weeks–1st half of November, the colder air doesn’t seem sustainable. These colder periods will be 2-3 days at best relative to normal (57 on 10/31). The pattern is a fairly progressive one. Fast moving fronts…

With no sign of colder air north blocking the warmth, the cold shots into the late October/first week of November will be quick hitters. (a few days in the 40’s perhaps then back into the 50’s with a 60 from time to time).

Looking into mid-November, the wave pattern stays fairly west to east with the same “quick cold front–24-48 hour cold shot–back to normal/some warmth–then colder–type set-up”. It will be interesting to see once we get out of the transition season if the colder pushes relative to normal become longer in duration around Thanksgiving/early November