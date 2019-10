Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- It's windy this morning -- gusting at times upwards of 47 mph.

Temperatures are hovering around 60. The steady rain is now over, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower the first half of the day. Clouds are hanging tough with temperatures in the mid 50s this afternoon. There will be some clearing taking place from west to east right around sundown.

Here is our 8-day forecast: