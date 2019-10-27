× Browns wide receiver OBJ picks Jack-o’-lantern themed cleats for Sunday’s game against the Patriots

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. loves dressing in style, so it’s no surprise he picked some fancy footwear for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

According to Nike News, he’ll be sporting pregame cleats inspired by the 2009 Air Force 1 Low Savage Beast.

“This marks the seventh installment in a line of weekly pregame cleats for OBJ, galvanized by his favorite Nike Shoes,” said Nike.

When he hits the field, he’ll swap those out for a Jack-o’-lantern inspired cleat, fitting with Halloween just around the corner.

This isn’t the first time OBJ has made headlines for his fashion choices.

During the home opener he was spotted wearing a $350,000 watch.