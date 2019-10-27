Narcotics detection K9s help troopers find 420 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

DARIEN, Conn. — Troopers in Connecticut made a major drug bust recently with the help of four narcotic detection K9s.

According to the Connecticut State Police, a truck was pulled over for a motor vehicle violation on I-95 Friday.

“When something didn’t smell right, the big dogs were called in,” they wrote in the press release.

The K9s quickly alerted the troopers who then searched the truck and found 420 pounds worth of marijuana.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested.