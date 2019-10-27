Man who died after stopping to help car crash victims was firefighter, EMT

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One of the people who died of an “accidental electrocution” Sunday following a car crash in Lorain County was a Columbia Township firefighter.

Columbia Township Fire Chief Ray Anthony told FOX 8 News Brett Wilson, 23, was with the department for two years. Chief Anthony said Wilson was hired as both a firefighter and an EMT.

The chief said Wilson just completed his paramedic certificate at Tri-C three months ago.

Wilson, along with a 24-year-old woman, stopped to assist at the scene of the car crash at around 2:55 a.m. Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two men in a Pontiac went off the road and hit a utility pole, causing the pole to break in half and causing power lines to fall onto the road.

Both people in the Pontiac got out of the car and started to walk northbound across the roadway. The highway patrol said they came into contact with the downed power lines.

As Wilson and the woman were offering their help at the scene, they, too, came into contact with the downed power lines, the highway patrol said.

Wilson and the passenger of the Pontiac, identified by the highway patrol as Brent Reizler, 27, passed away.

Read more, here.

39.142189 -84.398881