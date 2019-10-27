× Man on way to last chemotherapy treatment wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

BEULAVILLE, N.C. — A man who was reportedly on his way to his final chemotherapy treatment won the lottery.

According to WTVD, Ronnie Foster stopped to buy a Win It All ticket at a store in Beulaville, North Carolina.

He purchased a couple tickets. When he scratched the second ticket, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I saw all those zeroes and I froze. I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it.”

Foster reportedly won $200,000.

The man, who has been battling colon cancer, told WTVD he will spend some of his winnings on medical bills and save the rest.