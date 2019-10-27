Florida deputies decide to stop by three-year-old’s birthday party after no one shows up

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some deputies in Florida are being thanked for their act of kindness on the job recently.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, they decided to stop by a little girl’s birthday party after hearing that no one showed up.

Paisley’s mom had posted about the lack of attendance earlier in the day and invited anyone with kids to stop by.

The deputies not only wished the three-year-old a happy birthday, they also brought her a gift.

Other people also saw Cindy’s post on social media and paid Paisley a visit as well.