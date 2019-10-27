Family and friends host ‘angelversary’ to celebrate life of 12-year-old girl killed five years ago

CLEVELAND — Family and friends are coming together to celebrate the life of 12-year-old Davia Garth.

She was shot and killed by her own stepfather, Rufus Gray, back in October of 2014.

Her mother, Sonya Garth, said Davia died while trying to protect her from Gray.

She said she was in the process of divorcing Gray when he stormed into their home and started shooting.

Gray pleaded guilty to the charges and is now serving out a life sentence.

The “angelversary” for Davia will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in Cleveland.