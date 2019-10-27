Couple and two children survive small plane crash in New York, officials say

LEROY, N.Y. — A small plane crashed Sunday in LeRoy, New York, a city about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, officials said.

All four people who were in the aircraft were taken to the hospital, the LeRoy Fire Department posted on Facebook.

The conditions of the victims haven’t been released, but CNN affiliate WROC reported that all four, a couple and their two children, were able to get out of the heavily damaged plane.

The plane crashed as it was taking off from the LeRoy Airport and ended up a few yards from a mobile home park, CNN affiliate Spectrum News reported.

Donald Showler, who lives near the airport, told Spectrum News he was watching the Buffalo Bills football game on television when he heard a bang.

“I thought maybe it was my porch and I saw an airplane out here in the airport, (with) the motor about 40 feet in front of it, and people starting to get out of the plane,” Showler said.

Showler told his wife to call 911, and fire and rescue crews arrived within five minutes of the call, Showler said.