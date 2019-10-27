× Cleveland Browns to take on undefeated Patriots in Sunday match up

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will try to knock the New England Patriots from the ranks of the unbeaten on Sunday.

It’s not going to be easy with the Patriots dominant defense.

The Browns are coming off their BYE week. They are also making a change on the offensive line.

Greg Robinson told reporters he’s been benched. It’s likely that Justin McCray will start at left tackle to replace him.

The Browns are looking to get their offense and everything else back on track after losing their last two games.

Kick off is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.