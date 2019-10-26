× Woman texted father’s number daily after he died; 4 years later, she got a response

NEWPORT, Ark. — A 23-year-old woman from Arkansas lost her father four years ago.

But even though he passed away, she continued to text his phone number every day describing her day, happenings in her life and decisions she’d made. She never got a response — until this week.

Chastity Patterson posted about what happened on Facebook. WTHR reports that the night before the anniversary of her father’s death, she texted her father. But she got a response back, from a man named Brad, who has been getting her texts for the past four years.

He said she may not have known it, but she actually saved his life. He said his own daughter passed away in 2014 after a car accident.

“When you text me, I know it’s a message from God. I’m sorry you lost someone so close to you, but I have listened to you over the years, and I have watched you grow and go through more than anyone. I have wanted to text you back for years, but I didn’t want to break your heart,” he said.

Chastity’s post has gotten over 110,000 reactions and over 229,000 shares.

