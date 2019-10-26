Woman nearly killed by hit-skip driver wakes from coma, family says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 26-year-old woman who was nearly killed after getting hit by a car is now awake and has even spoken a sentence.

Ayana Barkley was crossing the street at Miles Avenue and East 119th Street around 2 a.m. Sept. 28 when she was run over. The driver did not stop.

Ayana has been in a coma ever since.

Her father, Michael Bradley, said she is now being weaned off her ventilator.

“This is amazing that’s she’s out of her coma that she had been in, since that horrible hit and run," he said. "She had a serious infection, and we will see how she progresses from her critical injuries. Her doctors at UH, and Grace Hospital are fantastic."

He said Ayana's mom, Robin, was braiding her hair, and at one point, she actually spoke saying 'mom that hurts.'

“At times she still can’t speak clearly. We’re waiting for her to be able to breathe on her own, then she will be moved to Metro for additional treatment,” Bradley said.

Michael said witnesses told him the vehicle involved is a silver/gray Ford Explorer. Police have not given a description.

They also mentioned that cars appeared to be chasing each other or racing, which the deli owner said isn't uncommon for that road.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with Ayana's medical bills.

