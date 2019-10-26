Weather: Cloudy with rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday will be a ‘thumbs up’ for your morning activities as opposed to later when showers begin to arrive (around 1 PM). Rain showers, heavy at times, will continue Saturday night and into early Sunday.

You can expect a healthy dose of rain adding up to 1″+. We’ll be on the lookout for minor flooding, keep the leaves away from the drains! Winds pick up overnight gusting at times upwards of 40 MPH. Showers taper off from west to east by 8 AM. Winds continue through the day and clouds hang tough. Temps will range in the upper 50’s this weekend.

Here is our 8-day forecast…

Looking ahead over the next 2-3 weeks–1st half of November, the colder air doesn’t seem sustainable. These colder periods will be 2-3 days at best relative to normal (57 on 10/31). The pattern is a fairly progressive one. Fast moving fronts…

With no sign of colder air north blocking the warmth, the cold shots into the late October/first week of November will be quick hitters. (a few days in the 40s perhaps then back into the 50s with a 60 from time to time). Looking into mid-November, the wave pattern stays fairly west to east with the same “quick cold front–24-48 hour cold shot–back to normal/some warmth–then colder–type set-up”. It will be interesting to see once we get out of the transition season if the colder pushes relative to normal become longer in duration around Thanksgiving/early November