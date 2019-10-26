Rain expected overnight into Sunday, temps to stays in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The rain is coming down! It will come in waves through the overnight and into early Sunday.

You can expect a healthy dose of precip accum adding up to 1″ in some backyards. We’ll be on the lookout for minor flooding; keep the leaves away from the drains!

Winds will be rather blustery overnight gusting at times upwards of 45 mph. Temperatures climb into the low 60s.

Showers will taper off from west to east by 8 a.m. and temperatures drop back into the mid 50s at that point.

A somewhat blustery day is expected for Sunday with clouds hanging tough. Temperatures in the mid 50s in the afternoon. There will be some clearing taking place from west to east.

Here is our 8-day forecast…

Looking ahead over the next 2-3 weeks: first half of November, the colder air doesn’t seem sustainable. These colder periods will be 2-3 days at best relative to normal (57 on 10/31). The pattern is a fairly progressive one. Fast moving fronts…

With no sign of colder air north blocking the warmth, the cold shots into the late October/first week of November will be quick hitters. (a few days in the 40’s perhaps then back into the 50’s with a 60 from time to time).

Looking into mid-November, the wave pattern stays fairly west to east with the same “quick cold front–24-48 hour cold shot–back to normal/some warmth–then colder–type set-up”. It will be interesting to see once we get out of the transition season if the colder pushes relative to normal become longer in duration around Thanksgiving/early November