Police: Woman drove RV into casino after getting kicked out, critically injured custodian

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV — A 50-year-old woman is facing an attempted murder charge after she drove her RV into the front entrance of a casino, critically injuring a custodian.

According to the Review Journal, it happened at the Cannery around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Police said Jennifer Stitt was upset about getting kicked out and sped right into the doors striking the 66-year-old victim, who is expected to survive.

“A little bit farther and it would have been into the table games,” police spokesman Eric Leavitt told the news outlet.

Stefan Meeder was on his way to pick up a coworker when he saw the crash. He said he couldn’t believe it.

“I pull up and it looks like something right out of a movie,” he said.

Stitt is now behind bars. Her bond was set at $100,000.