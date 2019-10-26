Police investigating after man found shot in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Painesville Friday afternoon.

According to police, it happened at just after 1 p.m. at the corner of Richmond and Nebraska streets.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a 27-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Tri Point Medical Center for treatment and was later transferred to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident are asked to call the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.