Off-duty Franklin County sheriff’s deputy shot in face in road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An off-duty Franklin County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the face in a road rage incident Friday.

According to Columbus police, Jim Church, 47, was driving home after getting his dog groomed at just after 11 p.m.

Police say the suspect allegedly got upset about Church’s driving and fired five shots into his vehicle. Church was shot once in the right side of his face.

WCMH reports that Church is in stable condition.

Columbus police asks anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: 10/25/19 officers called to E. North Broadway & Eisenhower Rd.

Victim-an off duty @OHFCSO deputy-driving home after getting his dog groomed.

Suspect allegedly got mad about victim's driving-fired 5 shots into victim’s personal vehicle-struck victim’s face pic.twitter.com/C9bdrgQcMv — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) October 26, 2019

