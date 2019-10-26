Non-profit offers to pay off mortgage for widow of California deputy killed in the line of duty

SACRAMENTO, Cali. — The Tunnel to Tower Foundation is stepping up in a big way for the family of an El Dorado County deputy who was killed in the line of duty recently.

According to WTSP, the non-profit has offered to pay off the mortgage for Brian Ishmael’s wife, Katie, and their three children.

Ishmael was shot while responding to a report of a theft at an illegal marijuana growing operation on October 23.

“Deputy Brian Ishmael was a devoted husband, father, and public servant,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said. “We can’t replace the loss his family feels, but we hope the knowledge that they will be able to stay in the home they chose together will provide some comfort to Katie and her children.”

The Tunnel to Tower Foundation has made it their mission to help the families of fallen service members and first responders.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.