ELYRIA, Ohio — A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of roofing materials from businesses in the area.

According to the Elyria Police Department, 52-year-old Todd Patton was arrested on Friday.

Detectives went undercover to catch him in the act and locate the stolen property.

Patton has since been charged with receiving stolen property and breaking and entering.